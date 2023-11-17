ST. LOUIS – A man convicted in a shootout with St. Louis police after an attempted robbery last year has been sentenced to prison.

A judge has sentenced Pierre Lamont Richmond, 35, to 15 years in prison on charges that stem from the shootout incident on Feb. 13, 2022, in north St. Louis.

Investigators say Richmond walked into a Currency Exchange building in the 900 block of North Grand Boulevard when he handed a note to a clerk.

The note reportedly read: “5,000 NOW Good Friend.” The clerk did not comply with this order, then Richmond pulled a gun and demanded that the clerk give him whatever cash was available. The clerk told him she did not have access to cash without approval from her manager, and she went to a back office, called 911 and hid until police arrived.

After waiting several minutes, Richmond left the building and noticed police in the parking lot. Within seconds, he started firing shots at officers. At least one officer returned fire and struck the suspect on his right side, and the suspect has been paralyzed there ever since.

Investigators say Richmond also shot a parked car that an 11-year-old girl was hiding in while her grandmother was in the bank. The girl was not physically injured.

“It is fortunate that this brazen attempt to rob a bank in broad daylight did not result in injuries to customers, bank personnel or police officers who responded to the 911 call,” said Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore. “Our office is dedicated to prosecuting violent crimes, so that ordinary

people can go about their daily business without fear of becoming victims.”

Before the sentencing, Richmond previously pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree assault on an officer and first-degree armed robbery. Charges