CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – An Iron County, Missouri, man appeared in federal court Wednesday to be sentenced for starting fires in Mark Twain National Forest and threatening a forestry officer.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Lucas G. Henson, 37, pleaded guilty in March to arson, assault of a law enforcement officer, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A judge sentenced Henson to 12½ years in federal prison, and ordered him to pay the U.S. Forest Service approximately $7,200 to cover the cost of damages for the fires he set.

On Oct. 22, 2022, Henson, who was out on bond for stealing and drug-related offenses, stole a van from a Poplar Bluff business. He abandoned the van after it ran out of gas. He later broke into a camper at another local business and stole items from the RV.

Henson told the court that on the following day, he stole a Dodge pickup truck, burglarized someone’s home, and stole a Ruger LC9 9 mm handgun. He also stole a crossbow from a workshop near the home.

Henson pointed the stolen gun at the owner of the pickup before fleeing in the truck. Police were notified of the crimes, and pursued Henson until he crashed the vehicle in Mark Twain National Forest.

Prosecutors say Henson started three fires in Wayne and Butler counties, damaging between seven and eight acres of the forest. He tossed the gun and other stolen items into one of the fires. He started one of the fires to avoid being caught by police dogs.

Henson later pointed a crossbow at a Forest Service officer and other law enforcement while fleeing across the Black River.

Authorities had to utilize what’s known as “dozer lines” to contain the fires.