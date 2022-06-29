ST. LOUIS – A judge has sentenced a man to nine years in prison over a robbery at Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights in 2019.

Kevin Shumpert, was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in federal prison. Shumpert pleaded guilty to a second-degree robbery charge earlier this year.

Investigators say, on March 14, 2019, Shumpert approached a woman in the parking garage of the casino and tried to take her property. He kicked the victim in the legs and punched her in the face multiple times, then took off with the victim’s purse. The victim suffered facial bruising, swelling, and internal lacerations inside of her mouth.

“This defendant gambled that he could rough up a woman and snatch her purse and get away with it, but he lost,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “At least with this guilty plea the victim in this case has been spared the trauma of testifying at trial, and hopefully this will bring her closure.”

Shumpert’s conviction came through a blind Alford plea, which means he admitted that the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office had the evidence to prove his guilt, though he was not admitting guilt and he did not negotiated this plea with prosecutors.