ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County judge has sentenced a man to prison after he took a plea deal in connection with the murder of a St. Louis-area officer three years ago.

Kawyn Smith, 60, will spend the next seven years in prison as part of the plea deal. Smith pleaded guilty to one charge of attempted stealing in connection with the death of North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf in June 2019.

A jury recently convicted Bonnete Meeks of shooting Langsdorf during a struggle at the Wellston Food Market. Investigators say Meeks tried to cash two suspicious checks worth more than $7,000 at the market. Langsdorf responded to a bad check complaint, then tried to handcuff Meeks before he was shot and killed.

Last month, Meeks was found guilty of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest in the investigation. Smith pleaded guilty to one felony charge in the investigation Thursday.

Prosecutors say Smith admitted that he gave two checks to Meeks that were made out to someone other than himself or Meeks on June 23, 2019. One check was for approximately $500, the other check was for more than $6,000.

Per court documents, Smith rode with Meeks to Wellston Food Market at 6250 Page Ave. in Wellston, knowing that Meeks intended to cash the checks. Meeks entered the market and attempted to cash the check made out for more than $6,000. He then shot and killed Officer Langsdorf while he tried to resist arrest over the situation.

As part of the plea deal, Smith testified against Meeks during his trial last month. Meeks is expected to be sentenced on Sept. 21.