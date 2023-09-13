ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man has been sentenced to decades behind bars in connection with a violent encounter that led to shots fired last year in Hazelwood.

Quintin Warren, 34, was sentenced to 30 years in prison over unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action charges. The investigation dates back to June 18, 2022.

Investigators say Warren stole money from a woman near a park in Hazelwood while she was in her car. As he took off with the cash in his vehicle, the woman and another person inside the car followed him. Shortly after that, shots were fired from the suspect vehicle, and gunfire struck the victim’s car.

Hazelwood police stopped Warren’s vehicle shortly after the shots fired as the vehicle matched a description. Police found a weapon inside his car and shell casings nearby that were consistent with the weapon. Investigators say a Ring video was also helpful in the investigation.

“It’s so fortunate that no one was hurt in this incident, which could have ended tragically. This is another case showing the need to address gun violence in this region and country,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Warren was a convicted felon and illegally owned the weapon linked to this case. He was acquitted of a first-degree robbery charge in the investigation as well.