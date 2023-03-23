ST. LOUIS – A U.S. District Court judge sentenced a man to a decade in prison Thursday on federal drug charges.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Antoine Meeks, 31, pleaded guilty in December 2022 to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to court documents, Meeks was pulled over on Aug. 19, 2022, by O’Fallon, Missouri, police. Officers found 208 grams of methamphetamine (nearly a half-pound) and 26 grams of fentanyl in Meeks’ car.

Meeks was on parole at the time following a conviction in 2015 for being a felon in possession of a firearm.