ST. LOUIS – A man appeared in federal court Wednesday to be sentenced for robbing a liquor store in St. Peters four years ago.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Bobby Andre, 44, robbed the Cool Spot liquor at gunpoint and stole about $143 in July 2018.

Andre used a blue cloth rag to hide his face during the crime. He later dropped the rag before leaving the store. Prosecutors said Andre’s DNA profile matches the one on the rag which was in Missouri and federal databases as a result of Andre’s criminal record.

In January 2022, Andre pleaded guilty to charges of robbery and brandishing a firearm during a violent crime.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Andre to 12 years in prison.