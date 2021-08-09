Man sentenced to 15 years for stabbing death behind Shrewsbury Walmart

SHREWSBURY, Mo.– A man received 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter. He admits to the stabbing death of Justin Hughes behind the Shrewsbury Walmart in 2018.

Robin Holland was also sentenced to three years each for armed criminal action, tampering with evidence, and abandonment of a corpse. He will serve the sentences concurrently.

According to court documents, Hughes went to the wooded area behind the Walmart with two other people, identified as Robin Holland and Abigail Miller, to consume drugs and alcohol. An argument ensued between Holland and Hughes. Holland pulled out a knife and stabbed Hughes five times, including twice in the victim’s back.