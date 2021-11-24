Man sentenced to 25 years for killing inside Missouri restaurant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man who fatally shot his cousin in the kitchen of a Kansas City-area Thai restaurant has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The Kansas City Star reports that 27-year-old Porntrep Phonjaroen of Lee’s Summit was sentenced Tuesday. He pleaded guilty in May to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2019 killing of 23-year-old Wasinee Sankra.

The shooting happened in the Independence location of Thai Spice.

Police called to the scene found Sankra on the ground in the kitchen. She had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. Customers were inside the store at the time of the shooting.