CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A 59-year-old southwest Missouri man has been sentenced to two life sentences for killing a mother and her daughter after an ongoing disagreement with them over the daughter’s sexual orientation.

Steven Endsley was sentenced Monday in the 2016 deaths of 27-year-old Danielle Smith, and her mother, 61-year-old Teresa A. Jackson.

The victims were found in the debris of a mobile home fire in Camden County.

Prosecutors say Endsley set the victims’ home on fire after they were killed. Endsley was the victims’ neighbor. He was found guilty in the case in March.