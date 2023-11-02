ST. LOUIS — A Ferguson man is facing over a decade in prison for a 2020 gas sttaion robbery. Harvey Cameron, 33, has been sentenced to prison for the armed robbery of a St. Louis 7-Eleven.

The robbery occurred at 5350 Chippewa Street on June 21, 2020. During the incident, one of the men involved brandished a Zastava, AK-47-style rifle, demanding cash from the store employee. Both individuals were apprehended shortly after the robbery, and they were found with the stolen cash and the firearm.

Cameron pleaded guilty in July to robbery, possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The co-offender, Monte Kent, 35, also pleaded guilty to robbery and firearm charges in March 2022. He also got a 10-year prison sentence.