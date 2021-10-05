Man sentenced to prison for setting Kansas City church fire

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - A Wentzville man has pled guilty in court today to murder and armed robbery charges for a heinous crime. Timothy M. Banowetz, 30, is charged with killing Illinois lawyer Randy Gori, zip-tying his family, robbing them, and stealing their vehicle.

Banowetz is facing 10 charges, including first-degree murder, armed robbery, vehicle theft, and unlawful restraint in Gori’s death. He entered a guilty plea as the trial was set to begin. The plea bargain between he and the prosecution team was approved by Madison County Judge Kyle Napp.