ST. LOUIS — A man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for a south St. Louis killing. Quinton T. Roberts, 26, pled guilty to killing Isaiah Danfort, 25, in January 2022.

Roberts admitted to shooting Danfort several times with an AR15 rifle. His charges were reduced from second-degree murder to voluntary manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Roberts was initially charged with first-degree murder. He was supposed to go to trial when the prosecutor resigned. This was during the high turnover before Kim Gardner’s resignation.

Early this year, prosecutors dismissed the case and obtained a grand jury indictment for second-degree murder.