Man serving life for Angie Housman murder admits to molesting another girl

ST. LOUIS – The man charged in the 1993 murder and sexual assault of Angie Housman has now been convicted for molesting another minor about four years before Angie.

Earl Cox is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of sex abuse for the murder of Angie Houseman in 1993. Houseman, who was 9 at the time, was kidnapped from her school bus stop in St. Ann. Her body was found nine days later at the Busch Wildlife Area in St. Charles County.

Cox was sentenced to life without Parole.

According to St. Louis County prosecutors, on Friday, March 5, Earl Cox plead guilty to four counts of sodomy with a victim less than 14 years-old.

Cox admitted to the crimes through an Alford plea meaning the state had enough evidence to prove him guilty.

Cox was sentenced to 10 years at the Missouri Department of Corrections and will serve those years simultaneously with the life sentence he is serving from St. Charles County.