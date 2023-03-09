LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – A Lincoln County father shot his wife, his father-in-law, and then himself as his four children watched. It was a horrifying end to a deadly domestic dispute.

Lincoln County Sheriff Rick Harrell said 56-year-old Phillip Lee Foland shot and killed his wife Lauren Jennings Foland, 38, and her father Scott Preston Causet, 72, then turned the gun on himself.

Investigators said the double murder-suicide happened at around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Highway W. Police are still trying to figure out what led up to the deadly shooting.

According to the police, Lauren and Causet had died on the scene. The suspected shooter, Phillip, was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and had to be airlifted to the nearest hospital. He later died from his injuries.

“There is no criminal history involving this address and no reports of previous domestic violence,” Harrell said. “The three adults and four children lived in the home.”

The couple’s children, whose ages range from two months to 15 years old, were inside the home at the time of the shooting and ran for help. They are safe and in protective custody.

The investigation is still ongoing. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department said they are not looking at any additional suspects.