Man shot after argument outside St. Charles sports bar

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — An argument led to a shooting outside a popular sports bar in St. Charles Thursday night, according to authorities.
Police said two men were arguing outside of Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill, located off of Highway 94. The alleged shooter pulled out a gun and shot the victim around 7:45 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment while the shooter was taken into custody.
Police are still investigating and have not released any more details. FOX 2 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.