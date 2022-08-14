ST. LOUIS – A man was shot early Sunday morning in south St. Louis while he tried to confront two people who tried to steal from his vehicle.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 3600 block of S. Jefferson Avenue in the Marine Villa neighborhood of St. Louis.

Investigators say the victim, a 29-year-old man, noticed two people trying to break into his vehicle, which was parked on Jefferson Avenue. The victim went outside to confront the suspects before one of them fired several shots at him.

After the victim was shot in the leg, the two suspects took off in a different white vehicle, heading north on Jefferson Avenue. The victim is hospitalized in serious, but stable condition.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. If you have any information on the incident, contact STLMPD at 314-231-1212.