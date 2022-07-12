ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Police responded to a call about shots being fired early Tuesday morning.

On the 8100 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 3:45 a.m., officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. An investigation revealed that the victim and another person were in the parking lot on break when the suspects arrived and began breaking into vehicles at parked businesses. The victim confronted the suspects and multiple shots were fired. The suspects reportedly fled after. A description of the vehicle has yet to be made. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

