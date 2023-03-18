ST. LOUIS – A man was shot after refusing an order from a would-be carjacker to surrender his vehicle in south St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of South Spring Avenue in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

Investigators say the victim, a 20-year-old man, was approached by two men while in the parking lot of a gas station. One of the suspects demanded the victim’s vehicle. He refused, then was promptly shot in the left leg.

Both suspects ran away from the scene after the gunfire. A witness drove the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. If you have any information relevant to the case, contact the department at 314-444-0100.