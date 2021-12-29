Man shot and his car was stolen at St. Peters Quik Trip

ST. PETERS, Mo. – A man was shot in the shoulder and robbed at a St. Peters Quik Trip Wednesday morning.

The Quik Trip is located at 391 Main Street. A Facebook post from the St. Peters Police Department said a man carjacked the victim’s 2017 Chevy Cruze and then fled the area. Police said the victim is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

“It is believed this is a continuation of events which occurred in Illinois this morning,” police said. This investigation is active at this time.

It is unknown at this time if a suspect is in custody. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

