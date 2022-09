ST. LOUIS – A man was found shot and killed in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood of north St. Louis Friday morning.

His body was found at Temple Place at about 1:30 a.m. It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting or if any suspects are in custody.

The investigation is ongoing. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

