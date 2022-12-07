ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed by police outside Dave and Busters in Maryland Heights after he charged at the officer on Wednesday.

The shooting happened at 4:20 p.m. St. Louis County Police Sgt. Tracy Panus said the Maryland Heights Police Department has been searching for a man who is wanted for multiple criminal incidents around the county.

The detectives saw the 48-year-old suspect exit Dave and Busters after they received information that he was in the area. Detectives confronted the suspect in the parking lot on the west side of the building and gave him commands to surrender.

Panus said the suspect pulled out an “edged weapon” after he refused to comply and charged at the officers.

One of the detectives then fired at the suspect. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Maryland Heights detective who was involved in the incident has been in law enforcement for 14 years.

The investigation is ongoing. FOX 2 will give an update as more information becomes available.