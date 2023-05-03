ST. LOUIS – One person is dead and another is hurt after two overnight shootings in the city of St. Louis.

The victims in both shootings were adult males. The crimes happening only two miles apart and within a couple of hours of each other. Wednesday morning, investigators are sharing that there does not appear to be any connection between the cases.

This happened on Thomas Street in north St. Louis, not far from Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Police are calling it a homicide. They told FOX 2 officers rushed to that area for shot’s fired call just after 1:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found a man shot outside. He was not conscious or breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene. The initial police report said the man had been shot in the abdomen, but a police official at the scene revealed that he was shot in the neck.

Police don’t have an exact age on the victim, and so far there are no suspects.

Two hours earlier, just after 11:00 p.m., police were called to a Crown Food Mart and gas station at Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Cora Avenue for another shooting. In this case, a car was riddled with bullets. Some 17 shell casings were found at the scene.

Police told FOX a man inside the car was shot in the head. He is approximately 40 years old.

Authorities said the man was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital by EMS crews. This case is being treated as a first-degree assault. No suspects in this shooting either.

St. Louis City Police also reported two other shootings earlier Tuesday night. In each case, the victim survived. We’re told suspects are in custody in one of those cases.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.