ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed at a gas station early Friday morning. The shooting happened at the QuikTrip gas station in the 4100 block of Gravois at around 4:30 a.m. He was shot in the neck and head.

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene near the intersection of Gravois and Chippewa. This is a developing story. More details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 newsroom.