ST. LOUIS – Tragedy overnight in Soulard after a man is found shot and killed near a popular landmark.

The crime scene unfolded in the parked lot just outside the ‘Bottom Line Sports Bar and Grill’ on South 7th Street and Broadway right across the street from the Soulard Farmers Market. Police got the call just after 12:30 a.m.

Authorities told FOX 2 when officers arrived they found the victim shot in the parking lot. At this point, it’s unclear how many times the man was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet released the name or the age of the man who was killed. They do explain that he was an adult.

It’s understood multiple loved ones of the victims showed at the scene after learning about what happened. Right now, police are trying to piece together the facts of what led to the shooting.

Authorities also shared that at this point no suspects are in custody. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.