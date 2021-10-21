Man shot and killed breaking into cars at Cardinal Glennon identified

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis Metropolitan Police have identified the man shot and killed while allegedly trying to break into cars at Cardinal Glennon Wednesday morning.

Police say 32-year-old Anthony Smith died following the incident.

Police say Smith was driving a car that hit a security guard in the parking lot. Police said gunshots were fired and the suspect ended up being shot in the chest.

A red Kia was towed from the scene yesterday morning. It had damage to the hood and bullet holes in the windows. It was found in a grassy area of the parking lot.

Police have arrested a 26-year-old woman who was a passenger in Smith’s vehicle. She has been arrested for second-degree murder, assault, and armed criminal action in connection with the incident. She has not yet been charged and warrants will be applied at the Circuit Attorney’s Office.

At last check, the guard was listed in critical condition.