Man shot and killed by Festus homeowner during apparent burglary

FESTUS, Mo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office says a homeowner shot and killed a man who apparently was trying to commit a burglary.

Sheriff’s deputies who were called to a home near Festus early Thursday found 36-year-old Wayne Roam, of House Springs, dead on the porch. Court documents say the homeowner told investigators he heard a knock on the door and got his gun because someone was trying to enter the house.

Court documents say when the homeowner opened the door, one of two men sprayed mace at him. The homeowner fired his gun and locked the door. Deputies later arrested two men who were seen driving away from the home.