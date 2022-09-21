NORTHWOODS, Mo. – A Northwoods man is in custody after police said he shot and killed his mother inside their home.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating the homicide in the 4500 block of Edgewood Boulevard. Police said they have more questions than answers.

Northwoods police officers responded to a report of a shooting at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers found a woman shot. She died at the scene. According to sources close to the investigation and the victim’s family members, the victim’s son shot and killed his mother after a domestic dispute. At this time, it’s unclear what led up to the argument.

Family members arrived on the scene too distraught to talk, but the victim’s mother said she believes the shooting was an accident. The police have yet to confirm that. The Northwoods Police Department requested the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Detectives to lead the investigation. The male suspect is now in custody.

“It’s really sad. You don’t expect your bloodline with what is going on today,” said Thurlmon Mosley, the victim’s neighbor. “It’s really sad.”

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).