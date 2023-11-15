ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed at the Carousel Motel in the 3900 block of North Kingshighway on Tuesday. Police were called to the motel at around 7:15 p.m.

Officers found a 40 to 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police are still looking for a suspect and homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting. They are asking anyone with information about it to call 314-444-5371. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous should contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.