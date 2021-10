ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed in south St. Louis Monday night.

The shooting happened at about 11:45 p.m. along Wyoming Street near Ohio Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There’s no word on the shooter or a motive.

