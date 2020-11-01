Man shot and killed in Carondelet neighborhood

Missouri

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of Michigan Avenue.

Police said they found the victim on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

