ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed just south of downtown St. Louis early Tuesday morning.

It happened around midnight along the Riverfront on Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard and Chouteau Avenue. A woman was also shot at the location. She showed up for treatment at a local hospital.

No word yet on what led to the shooting or if the police made any arrests. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.