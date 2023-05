ST. LOUIS – A man is dead after a shooting overnight.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Lumiere Place Boulevard. On a map, it looks like it’s on the same block as America’s Best Value Inn, near downtown St. Louis.

City police said the victim was shot twice in the torso and died at the scene. No further information has been revealed, as the investigation is still active.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.