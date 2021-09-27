Man shot and killed in Ferguson Sunday morning

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man was shot and killed in the City of Ferguson Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at 7:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of Barbados Lane. Officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

This investigation is ongoing. Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.​