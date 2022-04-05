ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed in Ferguson Sunday night.

Police received a call for a shots fired incident in the area of Sharondale Circle at about 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man “slumped at the steering wheel of a vehicle.” They said he appeared to have been shot. Life-saving measures were performed on the man, but they were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said this incident was not random. Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

Police said anyone with information related to this incident should call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.