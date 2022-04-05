ST. LOUIS – Someone shot and killed a man early Tuesday morning in north St. Louis County.

A report of suspicious activity was made at about 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Ben Nevis Road. Officers searched the area and found that a man had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

It is unknown at this time if there is a suspect in custody.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.