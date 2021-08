ST. LOUIS – One man was shot and killed early Friday morning in north St. Louis.

That shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Ashland Avenue at North Newstead Avenue. The victim died at that location.

It is unknown if anyone has been arrested in relation to this incident. It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

8/20/2021 1:51:00AM

4400 block of Ashland Homicide

Adult male shooting victim deceased and remaining on scene. Homicide responding to assume investigation. pic.twitter.com/f3nyKwbwUE — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) August 20, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

