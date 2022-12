ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a grocery store on Goodfellow Street in north St. Louis around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, the victim was sitting inside his vehicle. The 38-year- old went inside the store for help, where he collapsed and died.

Detectives shared that the suspected shooter is a woman who was last seen driving away from the store. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.