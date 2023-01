JENNINGS, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are investigating a fatal shooting. They were called to the 8800 block of Blewett Avenue at around 2:15 a.m. They found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are asking the public for any information they may have about this shooting. Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 if you have a tip in this case.