Man shot and killed in Jennings Wednesday afternoon

JENNINGS, Mo. – A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Jennings.

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of Solway Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim in the front seat of a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives for the St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Division are investigating.

Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or to potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).