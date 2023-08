ST. LOUIS — Police say that a man was shot and killed near the intersection of Lindell and Spring today. They found his body with several gunshot wounds after arriving on the scene. The location is near Saint Louis University’s campus.

Police have not identified the victim or released a description of the suspect. There is an active investigation into this shooting.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted here as it comes into the FOX 2 newsroom.