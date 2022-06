ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed Friday morning in St. Louis city.

The shooting took place around 12:30 a.m. on Newby Street at Hornsby Avenue. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene as there was no sign of consciousness or breathing. There are no reports on what led to the shooting, and police have yet to make any arrests.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.