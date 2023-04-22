ST. LOUIS — St. Louis City Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis. Louis City police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis. This happened at 12:30 a.m. on Lillian and Claxton avenues. That’s in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

The man died from his injuries before officers got there. At the same intersection on Thursday, someone shot an 18-year-old man in the thigh. We’re working to find out if these two shootings are connected or if police have made any arrests. Stay with us here on Fox-2 and Fox-2-now-dot-com. For updates.