ST. LOUIS – Tragedy overnight in the city of St. Louis as a person was shot and killed on the north side.

Homicide detectives have been called in on the case as the investigation is in its early stages. This all unfolded at the Belt and Ridge Avenues in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of north city.

Police rushed to the scene just after 2:00 a.m. Authorities told FOX 2 a man was found shot in the street. Police shared that they found him unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at that scene.

So far, police have not released the victim’s name or age. There is also no word on any suspects. This is the third murder of the new year in the city of St. Louis.

There were 200 murders in the city both last year and in 2021. This comes after the new St. Louis City Police Chief Robert Tracy took office Monday, January 9.

Tracy expressed that one of his priorities is getting the community to cooperate in order to help solve crimes like murders.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.