ST. LOUIS – A man in north St. Louis died Sunday afternoon after being shot multiple times. It’s the second murder in St. Louis City so far this year.

Police shared that the shooting happened around noon on Sells Avenue in the Baden neighborhood. The victim is a 29-year-old man, his identity has not yet been released.

Officers have not explained what led to the shooting. The shooter has not yet been found. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.