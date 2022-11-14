ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday night.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 11100 block of Riaza Square around 10:02 p.m. in response to a call for service in the area of Riaza Square and Larimore Parkway.

Officers from the North County Precinct found the person, who had been shot, in a parking lot. The man then died at a local hospital.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

