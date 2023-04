ST. LOUIS – One man was shot and killed overnight in north St. Louis.

The shooting was just before 11:00 p.m. on West Florissant Avenue at Park Lane, in the Walnut Park East neighborhood. The victim was a man in his 60s.

Police have not yet said what led to the shooting or if they’ve made any arrests. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.