ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed Monday on St. Louis Avenue near North Kingshighway.

The shooting happened at about 3:30 p.m. The victim was shot in the back. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

