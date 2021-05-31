Man shot and killed in Oakville Monday morning

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed early Monday morning in Oakville.

The shooting happened at about 2:09 a.m. at an apartment in the 2800 block of Blackforest Drive.

St. Louis County Police officers from the south county precinct responded to the call for a burglary in progress. When officers arrived at the scene they found a man approximately 27 years old with a gunshot wound. They began administering life-saving treatment.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.

Detectives are interviewing the involved parties and “are not seeking any additional suspects at this time.”

Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.