ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed early Friday morning in south St. Louis.

Police were called to an area hospital at about 12:30 a.m. after someone dropped the victim off there. He was alive when dropped off. He died at the hospital.

The shooting reportedly happened at California Avenue near Gasconade. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. Homicide investigators have taken over the case.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.